Erwin moves forward with 40-cent tax increase

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Town officials are moving forward with a proposed property tax increase.

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved on first reading a 40-cent property tax increase during a meeting Monday evening.

The current tax rate is $1.46.

Mayor Doris Hensley says that this tax increase is to provide for future generations. And that she wants to “see a better life for them.” — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 12, 2019

Mayor Doris Hensley said the tax increase is to provide for future generations. She said the decision to increase taxes is not an easy one.

The BMA will need to pass it on second reading on Monday, August 26. If that happens, a public hearing will be held prior to a third and final reading.

