Erwin man sentenced to more than 13 years in jail after pleading guilty to receiving child porn

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin man was sentenced on Tuesday to 160 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a recipient of child porn.

According to court documents, Justin Claude Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

As part of Richardson’s plea agreement, the remaining charges against him were dropped.

Court documents say Richardson was arrested on May 13, 2019 in Unicoi County due to authorities suspecting his involvement in a kidnapping.

Richardson’s phone was seized, and a search warrant was executed on it.

Prosecutors say the search of the phone revealed “approximately 2,364 images of child pornography.”

Court documents say the phone’s web browser had been used in “hundreds of searches for child pornography,” including searches that occurred just before Richardson’s arrest.

Following Richardson’s sentence of 160 months, he will be on supervised release for 20 years.

