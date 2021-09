ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — After concerns were raised regarding the region’s COVID-19 surge, Erwin leaders approved the 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival at Tuesday night’s board of mayor and alderman meeting.

The board voted 5-1 to allow street closings for the festival, and festival organizers plan to include safety protocols throughout the festival.

The Apple Festival will run from Oct. 1-2 in downtown Erwin.