NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — That state has awarded grants to two local communities for improving recreational facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Monday announced a $500,000 grant to the City of Erwin and a $70,000 grant to Johnson County.

The Erwin grant will fund renovations at Fishery Park, including replacing playground equipment, adding a new splash pad, and constructing ADA access paths.

The Johnson County grant will fund ADA-compliant facilities at the 8,600-acre Doe Mountain Recreation Area. Improvements will include ADA-compliant restrooms connecting to the existing facility, ADA-compliant parking, ADA access, and the construction of an ADA-compliant deck on the front of the main trailhead building.

Photo: Doe Mountain Recreation Authority

The grants were awarded through the Local Park and Recreation Fund program and Land and Water Conservation Fund program.