ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Erwin announced it will host the 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The event aims to recognize all veterans and encourages those who have served to participate in the parade by joining with a float. Master Sgt. Billy Joe Bradley Jr., who served from 1975-2012 in the U.S. Army, is the grand marshall of the event that will run through the historic downtown and end at Veterans Memorial Park.

Those who participate will meet at the Morgan Insulation Property no later than 10:15 a.m. Veterans who are interested should call 423-743-6231.

Breakfast will precede the parade, according to a news release from organizers. Hardees, Food City and DAR will provide the free meal starting at 9 a.m.

Hot dogs and other refreshments will follow, provided by Food Lion. Children and families are welcome to join in on the festivities with a splash dance at the corner of Love and Main from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Free snow cones will be provided by North Ridge Community Church.