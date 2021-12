ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Erwin is getting ready for the Christmas season starting with a tree lighting ceremony Friday night.

Erwin tree lighting (Photo: WJHL)

Before the tree lighting, attendees were able to participate in “Santa’s Village” where they could catch train rides, roast marshmallows, listen to live music and grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks set up at the event.

This was Erwin’s 18th year of the popular tree lighting event.