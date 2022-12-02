ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Erwin held its 19th annual tree lighting ceremony at Erwin Town Hall on Friday night.

Amanda Delp, Executive Director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce said the event has grown over the years.

“We’ve added new activities and I think that this is one of those family traditions that folks like to come out for and actually enjoy every single year,” said Delp.

Delp told News Channel 11 that the tree lighting ceremony is a way the whole community can come together to celebrate the holiday.

“I think having this kind of event and being able to celebrate the holidays come together as a community and like the tree makes this special for our residence.”

The event offered food, craft vendors and horse and carriage rides. Santa Claus even made an appearance at the ceremony.