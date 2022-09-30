ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Washington D.C. this holiday season.

The U.S. Forest Service put out a call earlier in 2022 asking for decorations for the Capitol Christmas Tree. Students at Love Chapel Elementary School in Erwin participated and made ornaments in the theme of “From the Mountains to the Sea.”

Students from Love Chapel traveled to Asheville Friday to deliver their 425 ornaments which will adorn the massive tree.

“We’re kind of making our mark as the little bitty town of Erwin, Tennessee and Unicoi County, and their little mark is going nationwide, and I thought that was a really big deal for them,” said Katherine Gouge, an instructional assistant Love Chapel Elementary.

A tree lighting ceremony for the Capitol Christmas Tree will be held on Nov. 30.