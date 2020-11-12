Erwin Christmas Parade last in the region to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizers of the Erwin Christmas Parade Thursday announced that the event will be cancelled due to the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases within Unicoi County. The parade was originally set to take place Saturday, Nov. 28.

At a special called meeting Thursday, the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors discussed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

“After speaking once again with local health officials yesterday, given the increasing numbers, we felt that the Board should revisit its decision to hold the event,” Chamber Executive Director Amanda Delp said.

In August, the Chamber of Commerce assembled a revised plan for the parade, along with safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the event. This plan was reportedly presented to the Town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen and that body gave the Chamber permission to host the parade.

“Given the active cases at the time, we felt very confident with our revised parade plan when we first presented it in August,” Delp said. “However, the increase in recent days prompted us to take a second look and re-evaluate. After speaking with health officials, we knew the difficult decision to cancel needed to be made.”

The Chamber announced it plans to host the parade next year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

“We know the parade is a highlight for our entire community – we, as its organizers, always look forward to the joy it brings, and we had hoped for a way to make it happen. This was a tough decision to make but the alternative, to us was much worse,” Delp added.