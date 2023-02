ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a limit on the number of off-site beer sale permits.

The ordinance caps off-site permits to two per 1,000 residents.

With the town’s current population, that means a maximum of 12 permits.

Erwin currently has 16 businesses with off-site permits, all of which will be grandfathered in and will not lose their licenses under the ordinance.