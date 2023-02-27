ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen delayed votes on two proposed ordinances that would ban the construction of tiny homes and campgrounds within town limits at their meeting Monday night.

Both measures came before the board at the recommendation of the Planning Commission which approved them on Feb. 22.

After the public spoke out almost completely in opposition to the ordinances, the board voted unanimously to reconsider the measures at a work session next month.

Mayor Glenn White, who sits on the Planning Commission, said the commission made its recommendation based on property values.

“Would that tiny home, increase the value of that neighborhood or decrease it?” White said. “We felt it would decrease it.”

Alderman Angie Vaughn said the regulations on campgrounds were, “a matter of space.”

“We have 1.13 square miles in Erwin, so it’s not about not wanting a campground,” Vaughn said. “It’s about where it locates. There are other places within Unicoi County that are appropriate.”

Alderman Michael Baker said both tiny homes and campgrounds could be a critical part of the town’s economic development.

“Regionally, I believe, you know, affordable housing for seniors and young couples and people starting out people relocating here, I think is just a huge need,” Baker said.

He also pointed out that Unicoi County’s natural resources would make the town an attractive place for camping.

“We have a beautiful, top-ten whitewater rafting river running through our city and we are completely eliminating (camping),” Baker said. “If we are this passionate about campgrounds, we should create a zone.”

Baker said there are investors who have already acquired property in town with the hopes of developing a high-end, RV-campsite which could be affected if the town opts to ban campgrounds within city limits.

Currently, Erwin has only one campground within town limits, owned by USA Rafting Company.

But local business owners say there is potential for growth.

“I highly encourage the board to do research on what the future of camping looks like and the economic impact it could have before outright banning it,” said Mason Schmidt of Blue Ridge Paddling.

The board will discuss both ordinances at a work session on March 7.