Erwin attorney temporarily suspended

An Erwin lawyer has been ordered to stop practicing law.

The Tennessee Supreme Court Board of Professional Responsibility (TBPR) has temporarily suspended attorney William Branch Lawson.

The board says Lawson “misappropriated funds and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public and has failed to respond to the board regarding a complaint of misconduct.”

TBPR ordered Lawson to immediately stop accepting new cases and stop representing existing clients by June 23. He must also notify his clients and hand over any papers or property which they are entitled to.

“After June 23, 2019, Mr. Lawson shall not use any indicia of lawyer, legal assistant, or law clerk nor maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted,” the board stated in a release.

TBPR says the suspension will remain in effect until modified by the state Supreme Court. Lawson may petition the court to request the suspension be modified or dissolved.

According to the board’s website, Lawson maintains an office at 112 Gay Street, Suite A in Erwin and has been licensed to practice law in Tennessee since 1984.

News Channel 11 attempted to contact Lawson but was unsuccessful.