BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country Thunder organizers announced upcoming headliners for next year’s music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Singer-songwriter Eric Church and country music duo Brooks & Dunn are slated to take the stage in October 2023, and tickets are already on sale here.

This announcement dropped just days after the 2022 event where country music stars Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean took on the Bristol event as headliners.

Platinum and gold passes for the event can be bought by clicking here. General admission tickets for the weekend are also available. Single-day tickets will be announced at a later date.