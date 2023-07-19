MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The epidemiologist who oversaw COVID-19 responsibilities in Southwest Virginia is now the health director for the Mount Rogers Health District (MRHD), according to a news release.

Meagan Helmick joined the Virginia Department of Health in 2020. In addition to serving as the deputy epidemiologist for the entire Southwest Virginia region, Helmick acted as a case investigator and supervisor during the pandemic.

Helmick has also been an assistant professor at Radford University-Carilion, where she taught public health and health sciences courses at both the undergraduate and graduate level. She remains an adjunct public health professor at Old Dominion University.

A graduate of Liberty University, where she received bachelor’s and master’s in public health degrees, Helmick earned a Ph.D. in health promotion research and disease prevention at the University of Nebraska’s medical center in Omaha.

Helmick donates volunteer time to an array of research projects for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She’s also active as a volunteer on several boards including the Free Clinic of Twin Counties and the Twin County Community Foundation.