EPD: Suspect caught on camera stealing Christmas wreaths from Elizabethton church

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police and members of an Elizabethton church are searching for a person caught on security camera footage stealing two Christmas wreaths right off of the doors of the church.

According to a police report, officers responded to Oak Street Baptist Church where a female suspect was caught on camera taking two wreaths from the north side of the building.

The report stated that an officer watched the security camera footage where you could see a female driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu park on Oak Street and remove two wreaths, proceeding to put them in her trunk.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call Elizabethton Police at (423) 542-4141.