EPD: Shirtless man charged with public intoxication after telling officers snakes were crawling on him

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was charged with public intoxication after Elizabethton officers found him shirtless in a parking lot and claiming that snakes were crawling on him.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of West Elk Avenue on Tuesday where they found a shirtless man holding up his pants.

The report says the man, identified as 40-year-old Chad McInturff, appeared to be under the influence.

When officers asked McInturff what he was doing, he reportedly told them “there were snakes everywhere around him and crawling on him.”

When asked if he had used methamphetamine recently, McInturff said he had eaten some earlier in the day.

After performing field sobriety tests, McInturff was deemed a danger to himself and the public.

He was arrested and transported to the Carter County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on February 11.