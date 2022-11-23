ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Law enforcement agencies all across the Tri-Cities region use Christmas as a time to make sure families have a special holiday.

This year, two departments are joining forces, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethton Police Department.

Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Willard Johnson with the Elizabethton Police Department stopped by the First at Four Wednesday to share how you can help.

Their event is set for Monday, Dec. 5.