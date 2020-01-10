EPD: 2 arrested after officers find man naked, drugs in vehicle during traffic stop

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman have been arrested after officers found narcotics and a naked passenger during a traffic stop.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, 30-year-old Ashley Tipton, of Jonesborough, and 41-year-old Thomas Jones, of Johnson City, were arrested on Thursday morning just after midnight.

EPD reports that officers initiated a traffic stop after seeing a Ford Explorer cross the centerline of West Elk Avenue with its brights on.

Officers saw Tipton standing bent over in the front driver seat, and Jones was naked and hunched over with his back to the officer.

The report says Tipton frantically spoke to officers and said “a gang and Adolf Hitler” tried to drown Jones.

Several knives were reportedly seen to be in arms’ reach in the vehicle, so they were both asked to step out of the vehicle.

Tipton reportedly stepped out, but Jones did not cooperate. The report says since the officer could not see his hands or front of his body, Jones was pulled from the vehicle and detained.

Officers put a blanket around Jones and placed in a patrol car to keep him warm.

Jones was unable to explain why he was naked and denied medical attention.

It was discovered Jones had a warrant out of Carter County for violation of probation and was transported to the Carter County Jail.

EPD reports that Tipton gave permission for the Explorer to be searched, and the search yielded a needle with what Tipton confirmed to be meth, a glass smoking pipe, a digital scale and 39 yellow pills believed to be Ultracet.

Tipton reportedly admitted all of the items recovered were hers.

Tipton also had a warrant out of Sumner County for failure to appear for burglary and theft under $1,000, and her license was revoked.

The vehicle was not registered to Tipton, and officers were unable to contact the owner of the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Tipton was charged with driving on a revoked license second offense, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II and IV drugs and light law violation.

Tipton was transported to the Carter County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 28.