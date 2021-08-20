Entertainment schedule released for Covered Bridge Days 2021

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The entertainment schedule for this year’s Covered Bridge Days is so large the organizers had to add an additional stage which will be known as ‘Betsy’s Back Porch.’

According to a release from Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, entertainment will include a variety of music styles and local superstar acts as well as performances by local dance groups and a beauty pageant.

The festival will kick off Friday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. with a performance from ‘Songs of The South’ and an Alabama tribute band.

The release says that the ‘Betsy’s Back porch’ stage will host acts such as Appalachian Irish Dance Company, Trailblazer Cloggers and more.

The entire schedule can be found here: