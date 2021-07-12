Enrollment open for Washington County Schools ‘Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Northeast Tennessee online public school is accepting enrollment for students in grades 9-12 for the upcoming fall semester.

According to a release from Washington County Tennessee Schools, the application for the Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy (TVLA) can be found online by clicking here.

The release states the TVLA is a “fully accredited public school with a traditional academic calendar from August to May.”

The tuition-free online school is open to all Northeast Tennessee students and includes core academic course, foreign language classes and electives.

Dual enrollment options are also available through the TVLA.

“Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy is excited to kick off its fall semester enrollment period for the 2021-22 school year,” said Jamie Gray, Principal of Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy. “We look forward to the opportunity to educate children in Northeast Tennessee and continue the success that we’ve had in our school.”

The online learning option features a flexible 24/7 schedule for students, according to the release.