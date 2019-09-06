Enrollment numbers up for Washington County, TN schools

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Enrollment is up for one Tri-Cities school system.

During Friday’s Washington County Board of Education meeting, News Channel 11 discovered that schools in the county are seeing an increase in the number of students walking through the doors.

According to current numbers, enrollment is about 100 students more than last year, and that number could go up.

“We’re about at the limit of what we can do, so if our class sizes are creeping up a little, for this year they’re just going to have to be a little larger than we like,” said Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary.

Flanary said the this higher enrollment forced the system to add nine additional teachers.

Washington County Schools have received some federal money to offset the costs.