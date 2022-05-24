JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first-ever Enhanced Prom celebrated its well-dressed guests on Friday in Jonesborough.

Those in attendance sported ball gowns and tuxedos while they celebrated their milestones and looked toward the future.

“I think we’re looking forward to seeing everybody dressed up in their finest and just out having fun and dancing,” said Lisa Poff, the director of Enhanced Support Services.

The event was held at New Victory Church on Conklin Road and was organized by Enhanced Support Services. The organization serves individuals with complex behavioral needs and chronic medical conditions.