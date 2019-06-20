Enforcement project leads to hundreds of traffic, criminal violations on I-81

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities said a recent traffic and criminal enforcement project on Interstate 81 lead to almost 300 traffic and criminal violations.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman said in a news release that those violations included “reckless driving, speeding, driving suspended, no operator’s license along with criminal narcotics charges.”

Sheriff Newman said the project was called “ACE,” which stands for aggressive criminal enforcement.

The ACE project was carried out the week of June 10th on I-81.

He added that his department is considering continuing these projects on a monthly basis.