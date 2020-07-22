Endurance cyclist to make world record attempt at BMS and donate proceeds to local charity

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An endurance cycling national champion will soon hit the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway in an attempt to break a world record. He has also selected a local charity to receive the proceeds from the event.

Three-time national champion Marc Poland stopped by Coalition For Kids (C4K) in Johnson City on Tuesday to talk about his love for endurance racing.

Next month, Poland will attempt to break the World Ultramarathon Cycling Association record for a 100km track time trial at BMS. Proceeds from the event will go to C4K.

He spoke with kids at C4K, hoping to spark their imaginations and encouraging them to set goals to pursue their dreams.

“These kids aren’t going to go out and next month try to set a world record on their bike,” Poland said. “But if they can learn to get in tune, and this is really what I want to accomplish today, if they can learn to get in tune with what captivates their imagination, and learn how to follow that. That’s what makes people successful.”

Poland will make his attempt to break the world record on August 25.

