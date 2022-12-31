BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People got a head start on their New Year’s resolutions Saturday in Bristol, all for a good cause.

The first annual Endura Bike Challenge benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities out of the Bristol Motor Speedway took place at Crossfit 423 in downtown Bristol. For 12 straight hours, teams of four rode stationary bikes.

Although there was no prize, there was plenty of competition as scores were kept by the number of calories burned throughout the day.

As of Saturday morning, the event raised over $6,500 dollars, which goes to Speedway Children’s Charities to help kids across a variety of areas.

“Basic need of a child, so food, shelter, clothing, therapeutic treatment, medical needs. After-school care programs because we know that’s such a need right now is quality after-school care, but there are lots of things that we give to,” said Betsy Holleman with Speedway Children’s Charities

Speedway Children’s Charities supported over 70 agencies across 18 counties in the region in 2022, and they hope to grow that in the new year.