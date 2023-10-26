KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for a 19-year-old in Sullivan County.

The TBI announced authorities were looking for Hollynn Snapp in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act.

Snapp was reportedly last seen in the Bell Ridge Drive area in Kingsport on Oct. 15.

The TBI reports she is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Snapp’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.