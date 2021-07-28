Endangered child alerts issued for teens believed to be in Claiborne County

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued endangered child alerts for two teenagers who may be together in Claiborne County.

Several agencies are trying to find Erica Gamerdinger, 13, and Keith Griffith, 15.

Authorities say Gamerdinger was last seen Monday night at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park while Girfith was last seen Monday near Speedwell, Tennessee.

According to park officials, the two are believed to be together. The TBI says they may be in Claiborne County.

Authorities say Gamerdinger is about 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue floral tan top and jean shorts.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Can you help us locate 13-year-old Erica Gamerdinger?



She was last seen in the Cumberland Gap National Park and is now believed to be in Claiborne County.



Spot her? Call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at 423-626-1911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/kOfwgNmmkp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 28, 2021

Griffith is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black and grey shorts and a grey or blue t-shirt. He has a known medical condition and is believed to be without medication.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-year-old Keith Griffith, who is missing from Claiborne County. Keith has a known medical condition.



Spot him? Call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at 423-626-1911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/ROgoeQBQSV — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 28, 2021

Anyone with information on Gamerdinger’s or Griffith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-1911 ext. 1 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.