1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior
Live Now
Watch WJHL live at noon

Endangered Child Alert: Missing Cookeville teen may be in Bluff City area

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lukas Javier Perez_1561590376896.JPG.jpg

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Cookeville teenager who may in the Bluff City area. 

TBI is trying to locate 14-year-old Lukas Javier Perez.

Investigators say he was last seen in Cookeville on Monday night.

Perez has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication, according to TBI. 

He is described as 5’9″ tall, 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike short-sleeve shirt and black and white pinstripe sweatpants with no shoes.

If you see him, call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss