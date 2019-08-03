TBI UPDATE: Hawkins County missing child found safe

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports through Twitter that 1-year-old Carl James Carmichael has been found safe in Tampa, Florida.

His non-custodial mother Ella Amish is in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators need your help finding an endangered child out of Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert just hours ago for missing one-year-old “Carl James Carmichael.” The TBI reports the child has a serious medical concern.

Carl was last seen on July 30th with Ella Amish, who is wanted for custodial interference. Amish may be driving a green Dodge Journey with TN license plate 3R7-5L4. Please call @HawkinsCountySO at 423-272-4848, or 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/6ZCwmZ6sDf — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2019

The child was last seen with Ella Amish in Hamblen County on July 30.

Amish is his non-custodial mother. A warrant for custodial interference has been issued.

Carmichael is blonde with blue eyes, 2’6″ and 27 lbs.

Amish is 30 years old, with brown hair and eyes, 5’2″ and 160 lbs.

Amish may be driving a green Dodge Journey with TN license plate 3R75L4.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts about this child or Amish is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.