MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Child Alert for an 11-month-old who was reportedly taken away from a residence by her non-custodial parent.

Police say the girl, whose name wasn’t released, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe the child could be traveling in a silver 2006 Toyota 4×4 with the Tennessee registration 946BBCQ. It is unclear when the non-custodial parent allegedly took the girl.

No further details have been released at this time. Johnson County authorities say they will release more information as they receive it. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.