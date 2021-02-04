Endangered Child Alert issued for Johnson City girl who may be with non-custodial father

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing two-year-old from Johnson City.

Investigators believe Oriana Anderson-Young may be with her non-custodial father, Billy Young.

According to a TBI missing child poster, Oriana Young was last seen on Oct. 17.

Billy Young may be driving a black 2021 Nissan Armada with Florida tag GIB-M18.

TBI says he is wanted in Florida for felony violation of probation.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Johnson City police at 423-979-1512 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.