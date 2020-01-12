End of the storm report

(WJHL) – The storm that ripped through our region Saturday night left damage in its wake.

Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the Virginia county had 109 AEP customers without, 7 ODP customers without power.

SEE ALSO: Viewer Photos: Storm Damage in the Tri-Cities

According to Powers, trees were down on multiple roads in the county including Laurel Branch, Mountain Road, North 71, Dickensonville, and High Point. On Highway 58 at Buzzards Roost, trees were down and rock and mudslide had closed the road.

There was a power outage in Dante due to a downed power line, and Highway 58 had lanes down to one lane each side in both directions, Powers said.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, a tree fell on a power line on Dixie Street in Lebanon, Va., causing the power line to be downed and form an arc.

SEE ALSO: Ancient white oak next to Abingdon Visitor Center falls in storm

The Town of Chilhowie, Va. Fire and EMS posted to Facebook that several crews responded to several areas where trees and power lines were down due to the storm.

Two residences were damaged by trees, but the post said that all emergency calls were cleared by 11 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/chilhowiefireems/photos/pcb.2678767235538088/2678763378871807/?type=3&theater

In Tennessee, the Interim Director of the Greeneville/Greene County EMA Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that the whole county had 25 trees down after the storm. Five roads had to be cleared of debris and at the peak of the storm, 703 homes were without power.

SEE ALSO: Appalachian Power: 50 lineworkers from N.C. traveling to assist in power restoration in our region

Crews across the region continue to work on restoring power, repairing powerlines and clearing roads.

If you have photos of storm damage, you can submit them at pix@wjhl.com.