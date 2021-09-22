Jim’s End of Summer Mega Meet car show aims to be largest in the Johnson City area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Car enthusiasts from all over the Tri-Cities area will soon have a chance to get out and show off their rides at a Johnson City car show that is aiming to be one of the area’s largest car meet-ups.

The car show being dubbed as “Jim’s End of Summer Mega Meet” will be held in front of Jim’s Motorcycle Shop located at 1209 W. Market Street from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

According to event organizer and host A.J. Towsley, this is the second mega car show that he has held at this location, with the first show drawing a crowd of hundreds of car enthusiasts with numerous unique cars. He says that he hopes to draw a crowd as big or bigger this time around.

Towsley said his primary motivation for throwing such an event is to bring car enthusiasts around the area together, adding that anyone and every type of car, truck, SUV or motorcycle are welcome at the event.

There will be a “V.I.P.” area for pre-approved cars to park in while parking for cars that were not pre-approved can be found along the sides of W. Market Street as well as designated parking lots.

Admission to the event is free and open to anyone who wants to come out.

For more information on the car show such as where to park, and to see some of the pre-approved “V.I.P.” cars, check out the event’s Facebook Page.