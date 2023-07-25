KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Parks and Recreation is hosting an “End of Summer Bash” this weekend to give kids a fun, free day outside before going back to school.

The department said families can enjoy kickball, yard games and free slushes while supplies last. The event is open to all ages and takes place Saturday at the Kingsport Miracle Field, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive, from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information on the End of Summer Bash and other Kingsport Parks and Rec events, visit kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-343-9723.