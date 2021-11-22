Enclosure manufacturer to expand, create 30 new jobs in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A $7.2 million investment by an enclosure producer will create 30 new jobs in Scott County, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.

According to a release from Northam’s office, VFP Inc.’s expansion in Scott County will allow the manufacturer to “produce larger concrete shelters and meet future demand in the market.”

The project and accompanying new jobs were granted to Virginia over Missouri and Oklahoma, the release states.

“Great workers live in Southwest Virginia, and companies like VFP recognize that,” Northam said in the release. “Virginia is advancing manufacturing across the Commonwealth, and we thank VFP for expanding in Scott County.”

VFP is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia and is a creator of “customized enclosure solutions for protecting critical components,” which include utility projects and public telecommunication centers.

Scott County was chosen after working with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. In addition, Northam approved a $100,000 grant for Scott County to assist with the project, according to the release.

“This announcement is great news for Scott County, and I am grateful for all the stakeholders that secured this investment and job expansion,” said Del. Terry G. Kilgore in the release. “VFP has been a great partner for Scott County, and this announcement shows that the company is committed to Scott County and Southwest Virginia.”