Unemployment benefits complicate return to work as some see bump in pay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Tennessee is in the second week of a phased-in re-opening the economy.

It is still unclear how quickly that will translate into people returning to work.

The number of continued claims for Tennessee unemployment benefits this week sits at more than 321,000 people in Tennessee. This is an increase of more than 305,000 in less than two months..

Pheben Kassahun learned some small business owners are dealing with employees refusing to come to work.

Jim Caristo is the owner of three Cost Cutters in the Tri-Cities. The one here in Johnson City did not open this week, like the rest of the salons in the state. That is due to Caristo still negotiating on an opening date with his employees.

“They’re just saying, ‘I’m getting paid good for sitting at home’,” Cost Cutters Tri-Cities franchise owner, Jim Caristo explained.

The 13-year franchise owner sympathizes with his employees but said he depends on them to stay open.

As of Friday morning, his Kingsport location is the only location that has opened. The Johnson City location is expected to open next week and the Bristol, Virginia location was pending a decision from Governor Ralph Northam. As of Friday afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam plans to allow restaurants and salons to open at 50% capacity on May 15. Re-opening plans can be found here.

“We’re just negotiating with them. Getting the date we all agreed upon. We agreed upon the 13th,” Caristo said.

Caristo suggests lawmakers to use the $600 as a reward/bonus for employees returning to work.

Hopefully, that will end that issue but I still thank that for future or even for now, they can switch that $600 and keep paying them for coming to work. That would be great,” Caristo told Pheben Kassahun. “I would love to see it where they continue to get that $600. The federal government is going to pay them as long as they’re unemployed. Why not switch that $600 from when they’re unemployed and they’re ready to open, open back up and take that $600 and continue to give them that until the money expires.”

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit of $600 is an addition to the state’s normal $275 per week unemployment benefit, also known as the Tennessee Unemployment Insurance (UI), which equals up to $875 a week.

“That’s double what I’m paying,” Caristo said.

“That is a good deal of money for many people and that is a decision that they’ll have to make as they go back to work, but do keep in mind, if you are able and available to work and you are called back by your employer to your job, you must return unless there’s a reason that would put you in pandemic unemployment assistance,” Assistant administrator of communications for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon said.

Cannon explained if employees refuse to go back to work, they are no longer eligible for the Tennessee Unemployment insurance or the weekly federal benefit.

“They can send the state information saying that you refused to come back to work and then we would have to investigate that. If it is determined that you are able and available, and refuse to go back to work, we would be able to stop your unemployment benefits.”

Caristo said his employees are also worried about returning to work because of the health emergency.

“The reason we’re not opened is we have concerns from the employees and I’m giving the employees the benefit of the doubt. I respect these people. They know what they’re doing. They don’t want to come back to work in a dangerous environment that’s out there in the world.”

Cannon said, “A lot of people are apprehensive about going back to work. They feel unsafe because of the health emergency that is going on. That’s not one of the reasons that is listed on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. There are several reasons that you might fit into that type of unemployment assistance, but being apprehensive about going back to work is not one of them.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), reasons include: being quarantined, supported by documentation or lack of childcare due to COVID-19. Other frequently asked questions about businesses and employees returning to work can be found here.

Each exception will require an investigation, according to the website.

“I could put the hardball and say, ‘We’re going to open up and you have to come to work otherwise we’re going to have to terminate you’. I don’t want to play that game. I respect these people too much for that and I want to keep the people,” Caristo explained.

Caristo said if he tries to match what his employees are receiving through these benefits, it would put his Johnson City location out of business.

He said he also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan.

“It’s been a long process. It’s getting down to where we do have stores open and we have the payrolls we have to meet and the landlords we have to pay. I came in this morning to check my email. There was a message we got approved. I just have to sign it and get it in and hurry up and get the money. The finances aren’t going to be an issue going forward. It was getting scary but we’re getting to the point now that we’re fine,” he said.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce development wants to remind people that the unemployment benefits to end on July 31.