EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory and Henry College welcomed the largest number of undergraduate students to its main campus this year since 2004.

According to a release from the college, more than 425 new students joined Emory’s campus, marking a 2.1% increase over last year.

“This is a monumental time for Emory & Henry’s future,” said President John W. Wells. “It proves the value and worth of a degree from Emory & Henry and how our students are transformational beacons to society. More and more parents and students are putting their trust in our college to deliver the best education possible with an eye on student support and job placement or graduate school admission.”

(Photo: Emory & Henry)

(Photo: Emory & Henry)

(Photo: Emory & Henry)

(Photo: Emory & Henry)

(Photo: Emory & Henry)

The increase in on-campus students comes with the completion of a new apartment complex near the college on Hillman Highway. Emory and Henry said the complex houses 96 students and provides a scenic location, private balconies and new, updated amenities.