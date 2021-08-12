Emory & Henry welcomes largest class in school history

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The new school year is just around the corner and Emory and Henry College is welcoming the largest class in the school’s history this year.

Students will be returning to the college for in-person learning after many students took place in hybrid learning models that required many classes to be online.

The college reports that the new class consists of 467 new students, which is a 63% increase from the fall semester.

Move-in day took place today, August 12 and students will have the rest of the weekend to get situated with class starting on Monday, August 16.