EMORY, Va. (WJHL)- Emery & Henry College will be breaking ground on a new apartment complex on Thursday.

According to a news release from the college, the new 96-bed apartment complex is being built to support the college’s growing enrollment and to add new living space for upperclassmen.

The release also states the college owns 10 acres of land and plans to build more complexes in the future.

Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony will be happening along Hillman Highway at 1 p.m.

College President John W. Wells, Burwil representatives and college staff will be present to say a few words at the groundbreaking.