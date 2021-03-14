Emory & Henry student fundraises for children’s nonprofit by hiking Appalachian Trail

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – An Emory & Henry student is raising money for Comfort Cases, a nonprofit that was created to “bring comfort to children in the foster care system,” by hiking the Appalachian Trail this semester.

For every mile Carter Momsen-Hudson, a Emory & Henry junior from North Carolina, walks on the Appalachian Trail, others are donating to the cause.

Momsen-Hudson is a part of the college’s “Semester-A-Trail” program, where students hike the trail to earn college credit.

Momsen-Hudson said he and his friend chose to support the organization to help children in foster care get backpacks.

“Backpacks are a huge part of Appalachian Trail culture, and hikers can appreciate a good backpack because we have to live out of them for months,” Momsen-Hudson said. “Unfortunately, usually kids in foster care have to put their belongings in a trash bag or leave them behind. My friend Abby and I thought that this organization would be a perfect combination of our passions – helping kids and living out of backpacks.” 

Momsen-Hudson began his hike with other students on Feb. 28.

To donate toward Comfort Cases, Momsen-Hudson’s GoFundMe can be found here.

