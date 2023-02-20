EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — A multi-million dollar gift from The Bill Gatton Foundation will name the new Equine Center at Emory & Henry College.

The lead gift for the project is in memory of Mr. C.M. “Bill” Gatton, according to Emory & Henry. The Equestrian program at the College has reportedly grown since the transition from Virginia Intermont to Emory & Henry Equestrian, earning additional national championships, raising the total to 22.

“This is the largest gift received to date toward the Collective Connections Campaign securing funds for Emory & Henry student success,” stated a release from the College.

The new facility, located off I-81 at Exit 26, will offer more students the opportunity to come to E&H to ride, compete and study, said the College.