EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — An area college announced Tuesday that it landed a spot on the U.S. News & World Reports’ Best Regional Colleges for the 2022-2023 school year.

Emory & Henry revealed it shifted from National Liberal Arts College to Regional University (South) and earned a top 20 ranking in Best Colleges among 135 peer institutions. The college also ranked 77 among the schools as a top performer for social mobility by offering a gateway to students who qualify for federal Pell Grants.

“The shift into the new category represents Emory & Henry’s foundational base and commitment to the liberal arts while offering additional advanced degrees at the masters and doctorate levels at a regional level,” the release states. “Emory & Henry offers more than 90 majors and tracks as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in education and healthcare. Additional advanced degrees will be added in nursing and business in 2023 in an online/hybrid format.”

Emory & Henry President John W. Wells said in a news release that the college’s ranking reflects its growth and offering of programs that are in demand.

“Our students are critical thinkers, leaders and problem solvers when they start their careers or graduate programs due to their broad educational experience at Emory & Henry,” Wells said. “With our emphasis on student success offerings and the commitment of our loyal alumni, we are making great opportunities happen here.”

Emory & Henry leaders say that the college’s primary goals are based on student success and satisfaction. With these values, the college revealed it has also been recognized as a College of Distinction and recently ranked in Washington Monthly.

“We’ve always been a college of opportunity and have worked hard to minimize debt for our students in need,” said Wells in a release. “We look at merit scholarships, need-based aid, and other alternatives to make our education affordable and accessible. We are committed to our region and any student who desires a degree in higher education to make a difference in the world.”

The college recently welcomed an incoming class of 400 students and has the largest number of students living on its campus in its 186-year history. For more information, click here.