Emory & Henry opens pantry for students with food insecurities

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College has opened a food pantry for students who do not have food or enough money to buy food.

The college says any student, residential or commuter, can access The Kitchen Closet, where they can get a free meal, snack, or ingredients to prepare a meal.

“Emory & Henry is committed to making sure that all our students have the support they need to learn and be successful,” Joseph Vess, director of Integrative Learning, said in a news release. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were students who did not have enough food and today, there are even more. We feel The Kitchen Closet will ensure that all our students have enough to eat.”

(Photo: Emory & Henry)

Sodexo, the college’s dining services provider, continuously stock items at the pantry.

The Kitchen Closet is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Van Dyke Center.