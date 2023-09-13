EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry College celebrated the opening of its new apartment-style living complex on Tuesday.

The building adds 96 beds to campus as Emory & Henry welcomed 1,100 students in the fall semester.

“We are pleased to offer a new and exciting living environment for upperclassmen in a beautiful setting,” Emory & Henry President John W. Wells said Tuesday. “This fall, we’ve seen a record-breaking amount of students living on campus since 2004 and have needed to come up with some creative housing options. The new apartments could not have come at a better time.”

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, those in attendance were able to tour the new University Apartments. The complex is located on a 10-acre property owned by the college on the northwest side of College Drive across from the golf course.

Eighteen apartments occupy the three stories of the building. Emory & Henry plans to design a walking and bike greenway trail from the University Apartments to the rest of campus.

Among the 18 apartments are two handicap-accessible units. Each of the units in the building is 1,200 square feet and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open kitchen plan, living and dining spaces, laundry and a patio or balcony.

According to Emory & Henry, the site was built by BurWil Construction. The school plans to build a clubhouse and outdoor pool in the future at the complex.