EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College has officially moved to university status.

Board of Trustees members at Emory & Henry College approved a new strategic plan “Elevate in Excellence,” which included a change from college to a “private regional comprehensive university” on Tuesday.

“This transition is a huge milestone for Emory & Henry and all that it has accomplished for almost two centuries with its visionary leaders, talented faculty and staff and a purpose to support the region and world with its resilient and well-rounded graduates,” said Dr. Michael Puglisi, Provost and Executive Vice President for the College.

The new plan, “Elevate in Excellence,” includes the following emphases: Expanding academic offerings, engaging students, supporting infrastructure to support the growth that the college envisions, leading the community and marketing a distinct value proposition.

“The new strategic plan ‘Elevate in Excellence’, takes E&H to a new level of delivering on the historic mission of the institution,” said John W. Wells, the school’s 22nd president.

The name change from ‘Emory & Henry College’ to ‘Emory & Henry University’ plans to be in effect by Fall 2024.