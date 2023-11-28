EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Emory & Henry Colle Marching Band will depart for France Wednesday.

According to the college, 54 band members under the direction of Dr. Matt Frederick and Keith Cottrill will go overseas to perform at the American Cemetery in Normandy France. In total, 89 people will be part of the trip, with staff, alumni and friends of the band making up the remaining 35 people.

While in France, the band will also participate in a wreath-laying service to honor American soldiers who died in service at Normandy during World War II.

The Emory & Henry Marching Band will also perform in a parade in Caen, France then again in Paris.

Donors made the trip possible by donating $45,000 for expenses. According to Emory & Henry, the trip will mark the first time 85% of the students have traveled outside of the United States.

The college stated Tuesday that the Department of Music alternates abroad trips. In 2025, the Emory & Henry Choir will go to Ireland.