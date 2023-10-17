EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory and Henry College hosted its first Fall Career Expo on Tuesday, during which students from across the region were invited to speak with area employers.

A release from the college said more than 35 Tier 1 employers were in attendance to provide information to students about potential internships and employment opportunities.

Lee Svete, the director of the college’s van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development, told News Channel 11 that around 950 students were on campus Tuesday for the expo, with 300 even stopping by before noon.

“This is a terrific opportunity to connect them with employers representing a diverse array of career fields, from arts to engineering to marketing the business to nonprofits to government,” he said. “And it’s a great opportunity for them to find internships and job opportunities.”

Svete said that the expo can also serve as a sort of career exploration day for students still deciding on a career path.

“This gives students exposure to organizations that are trying to hire them for internships and job opportunities. And we find it’s a great opportunity, as well, for students to do some career search and career exploration.”

While attendees spoke with local employers, they also got essential advice on resume-building and interview expectations.

“Talking to organizations, understanding what career opportunities are available to them, how they prepare their resume later on with internships, as well as interview opportunities,” Svete said.

More information on Emory & Henry College’s Career Center can be found at ehc.edu/career-center.