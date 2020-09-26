Emory & Henry College to turn Homecoming into a month-long virtual celebration

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry College, like many other schools, has had to cancel traditional Homecoming celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, alumni and students will be able to participate in Homecoming in a new way.

During the month of October, officials said, there will be virtual contests, gatherings, and performances to keep the Emory & Henry community connected.

“Alumni will still have an opportunity to connect with Emory & Henry faculty, the president, other alumni, and students,” said Monica Hoel, alumni director at Emory & Henry College, in a press release Saturday. “We’d love it if some of these events could become a new tradition in order to give alumni a chance to engage who don’t normally get to travel to campus.”

Unique contests to celebrate Homecoming include finding the alumni with the oldest piece of Emory & Henry merchandise and the best at-home tailgate setup, the release detailed. Alumni are also sending in photos from their time in Greek life to celebrate 100 years of Greek life at Emory & Henry.

According to the release, there will also be virtual cocktail parties, 10-minute theatre performances by E&H students, a virtual trip to France, career networking, the Global Street Party, a town hall meeting with President John Wells, and a virtual alumni choir performance.

“After being posted for only a single day, virtual homecoming events began to collect RSVPs from around the country,” Hoel said in the release. “This included alumni who just recently graduated and alumni who graduated more than 50 years ago.”

For more information, click HERE.