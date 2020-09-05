Emory & Henry College to host free FAFSA workshop

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College announced Saturday that it will offer a free virtual Free Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop on Friday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

Students are required to fill out FAFSA each year they are enrolled in college to be eligible for financial aid.

Traci Harrison, the associate director of admissions, said the school hopes to alleviate any stress associated with filling out the FAFSA.

“We are excited to offer this service to the community,” Harrison said. “The FAFSA process can seem overwhelming or complicated, so we want to offer our help and support to the students and families in our region.”

The FAFSA application opens Oct. 1 for enrollment in the fall 2021 semester.

The Emory & Henry FAFSA code number is 003709.

For more information or to register for the session, CLICK HERE.