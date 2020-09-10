Emory & Henry College to hold free FAFSA workshop online October 2

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Filling out the Free Application for Free Student Aid can be complicated, but Emory & Henry College will hold a workshop to assist the public with filling them out.

According to a release from the college, the free, virtual workshop is scheduled fro October 2 at 4 p.m.

The session will be led by Associate Director of Admissions Traci Harrison and Director of Financial Aid Scarlett Blevins.

“We are excited to offer this service to the community,” said Harrison in the release. “The FAFSA process can seem overwhelming or complicated, so we want to offer our help and support to the students and families in our region.”

Students will learn tips and practices to help them fill out the FAFSA and how to send the completed application to schools.

FAFSA applications open on October 1 for enrollment in the fall 2021 semester. Emory & Henry’s FAFSA code is 003709.

To find more information or to register, click here.